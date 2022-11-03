CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,909.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510,977 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $46,008,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $143.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.