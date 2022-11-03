CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

