CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

