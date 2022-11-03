CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.13.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.06%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

