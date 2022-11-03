Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

