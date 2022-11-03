Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
