Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

