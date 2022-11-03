Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $60.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

NYSE:CCEP opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

