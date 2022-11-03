Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $93.94, but opened at $92.00. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 2,428 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

