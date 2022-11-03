Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Raised to €76.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.