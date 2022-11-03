Cormark Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$6.65

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$7.10 to C$6.65 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.98.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.38.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

