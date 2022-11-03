Credit Suisse Group Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

