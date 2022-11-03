Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in GSK by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

