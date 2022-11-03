Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 212,962 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,962 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 483,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FNF stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

