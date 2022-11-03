Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecolab Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $137.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
