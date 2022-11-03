CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 746,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth $879,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of CURO stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

CURO Group Announces Dividend

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.07 million. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

