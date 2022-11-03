CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE UAN opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.