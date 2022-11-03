CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
CVR Partners Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE UAN opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
