CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $121.00

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $110.10. CVR Partners shares last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 2,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 64.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

