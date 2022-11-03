Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.