Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQI opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

