Dakota Wealth Management Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

