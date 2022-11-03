Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,219 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

PNC stock opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

