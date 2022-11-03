Dakota Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.3 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and have sold 825,800 shares worth $31,441,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.