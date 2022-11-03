Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

