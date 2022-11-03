Dakota Wealth Management Invests $287,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
