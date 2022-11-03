Dakota Wealth Management Invests $391,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $356.02 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $784.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

