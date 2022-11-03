Dakota Wealth Management Invests $450,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 197.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 511,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 6.4 %

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

