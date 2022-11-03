Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,207.25 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,259.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

