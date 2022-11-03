Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $333,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.