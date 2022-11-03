Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $333,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
