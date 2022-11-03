Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $418,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $326.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

