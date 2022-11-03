Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of A SPAC II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $688,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

