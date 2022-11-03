Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,190 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 417,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $13.35 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

