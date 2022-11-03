Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.5% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 187.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

