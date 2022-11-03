Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,572 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CB stock opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
