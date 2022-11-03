Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,480 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Ecolab Stock Down 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECL stock opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.