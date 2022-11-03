Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $43.63 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

