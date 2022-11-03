Dakota Wealth Management Sells 206,524 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,524 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 754,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE MPW opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

