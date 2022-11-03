Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,384 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

