Dakota Wealth Management Sells 6,845 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $728.38 and its 200 day moving average is $683.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

