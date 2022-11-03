Dakota Wealth Management Sells 960 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

