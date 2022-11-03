Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

