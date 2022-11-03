Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VSGX stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.