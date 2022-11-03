Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($49.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.04 ($50.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.55. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($72.13).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

