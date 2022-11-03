Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 42.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

