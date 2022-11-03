David Poutney Purchases 261,965 Shares of Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Stock

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Rating) insider David Poutney bought 261,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £117,884.25 ($136,298.13).

Belluscura Trading Down 4.0 %

LON:BELL opened at GBX 60 ($0.69) on Thursday. Belluscura plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 152 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of £73.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company offers X-PLO2R, a modular portable oxygen concentrator. Belluscura plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

