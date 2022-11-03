Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($61.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €33.87 ($33.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.01. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a fifty-two week high of €131.50 ($131.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.50.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

