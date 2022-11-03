Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 492,765 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

