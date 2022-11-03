Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.99. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

