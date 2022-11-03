Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($28.50) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €25.25 ($25.25) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($44.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.79.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

