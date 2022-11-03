Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Linde (ETR:LIN) Price Target to €355.00

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €350.00 ($350.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($363.00) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($265.00) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Linde stock opened at €301.30 ($301.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion and a PE ratio of 43.19. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($244.00) and a 12-month high of €315.35 ($315.35).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.