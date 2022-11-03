Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €15.70 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($15.70) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. set a €15.70 ($15.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.50) target price on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday.

ETR ENI opened at €13.53 ($13.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.27. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($10.45) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($14.80).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

